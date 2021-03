OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde plans a visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the near future, ARMENPRESS reports Ann Linde wrote on her Twitter page.

‘’ Useful briefing by Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and my Personal Representative Kasprzyk ahead of my upcoming visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia’’, Linde wrote.