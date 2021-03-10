Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-03-21

YEREVAN, 10 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.64 drams to 525.93 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.55 drams to 625.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.11 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.73 drams to 731.67 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 539.45 drams to 29031.13 drams. Silver price up by 10.66 drams to 435.49 drams. Platinum price up by 496.87 drams to 19715.94 drams.