Pashinyan visits military’s high command
YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the high command of the Armenian military.
The PM said on social media that his speech to the military’s top brass will be published later.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-03-21
- 17:34 Asian Stocks up - 10-03-21
- 17:18 Pashinyan visits military’s high command
- 16:22 “The power of one dram” sums up the results of the next program and announces the name of the next beneficiary.
- 15:07 India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia
- 13:49 Top brass says they accept Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan’s statement as “assignment”
- 13:24 Prime Minister nominates Lt. General Artak Davtyan as new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces
- 12:49 Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan files lawsuit to administrative court
- 11:45 Artsakh resumes searching for MIAs
- 10:59 340 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia
- 10:50 Yerevan’s main artery, parliament building blocked by anti-Pashinyan protesters
- 10:44 UN chief’s spox says spying allegations in Armenia against Clark Hattingh are “baseless”
- 09:31 President applies to high court
- 09:16 Army chief considered dismissed from duties by virtue of law – PMO
- 09:03 European Stocks up - 09-03-21
- 09:01 US stocks up - 09-03-21
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-03-21
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-03-21
- 08:58 Oil Prices Down - 09-03-21
- 03.09-20:16 No corridor issue being discussed – PM’s spokesperson denies Meghri corridor rumors
- 03.09-19:21 Fatherland Salvation Movement setting tents in Demirchayn Street, Police mobilizing forces
- 03.09-19:03 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 03.09-18:36 Opposition leader urges protesters to block all entries of the National Assembly
- 03.09-17:52 "Patriots governing Hong Kong" essence of "one country, two systems": senior Chinese official
- 03.09-17:50 Senior Chinese official stresses imperative of improving electoral system in Hong Kong
10:04, 03.09.2021
Viewed 2594 times Armenia removes Marianne Clark-Hattingh as UNICEF rep. for uncooperativeness and failures
17:51, 03.05.2021
Viewed 2263 times German MP accused of taking bribe from Azerbaijan, he is deprived of his immunity
14:59, 03.05.2021
Viewed 2039 times “Trilateral statement doesn’t mention establishment of a corridor” – Yerevan responds to Aliyev’s statements
15:53, 03.03.2021
Viewed 1978 times President Sarkissian meets with army chief
11:51, 03.06.2021
Viewed 1773 times Senator Bob Menendez calls on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide and work for release of POWs