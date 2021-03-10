Top brass says they accept Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan’s statement as “assignment”

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The leadership of the Armed Forces issues a statement voicing support to Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan following his dismissal from duties as Chief of the General Staff by virtue of law.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces joins Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan’s message and affirms the previously made assessment regarding the existing state in the country. There is only one solution to the existing situation, and it is stated in the message,” the statement says, referring to Gasparyan’s call for the PM’s resignation and early elections.

“The hardships and surmounted difficulties of each serviceman appointed to the military’s high command posts can be appreciated only by able persons.”

The top brass added that they accept Gasparyan’s call in his March 10 statement as an “assignment.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan