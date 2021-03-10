Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan files lawsuit to administrative court

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Shortly after being dismissed by virtue of law as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan issued a statement saying that his dismissal is unconstitutional and that he is filing a lawsuit to the administrative court.

“My position is unchanged: both the statement [on my dismissal], as well as the entire process of the dismissal are unconstitutional, which once again affirms that the only way to ensure this crisis’ solution that would contribute to our country would be as a result of the Prime Minister’s resignation and early elections of parliament,” Gasparyan said in the statement published by the General Staff’s information department.

He said he has applied to the administrative court with the purpose of “ensuring the rule of law and the Constitution in the Republic of Armenia, and exercising the [virtue of law] based exclusively on law."

“I will continue my service to the country and people in another status. Dear generals, officers, and soldiers, the exclusive mission of the armed forces is to ensure the country’s security, therefore I am calling upon you to continue your selfless and [patriotic] service exclusively to your country and people, for the development of the armed forces and the strengthening of Armenia and Artsakh.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan