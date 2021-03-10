Artsakh resumes searching for MIAs

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. After a two day weather-related stop the Artsakh authorities re-launched search operations for missing servicemen and casualties of war, the interior ministry said.

So far, Artsakh rescuers retrieved the remains of 1490 casualties (15 of whom are civilian victims) since the ceasefire was declared.

On March 10, the search and rescue mission will continue in Martuni and Varanda.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan