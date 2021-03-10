340 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare says 340 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 175,538.

2312 tests were conducted in one day.

163 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 165,259.

The death toll reached 3,237 (5 deaths in the last 24 hours). This number doesn’t include the deaths of 834 other people (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who authorities say died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of March 10, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 6 208.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan