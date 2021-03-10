LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.32% to $2156.50, copper price down by 1.05% to $8877.00, lead price down by 1.22% to $1976.50, nickel price down by 1.20% to $15951.00, tin price up by 0.37% to $24340.00, zinc price down by 0.27% to $2757.50, molybdenum price down by 0.41% to $27007.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.