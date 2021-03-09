No corridor issue being discussed – PM’s spokesperson denies Meghri corridor rumors

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan about unblocking the region does not involve any issue about creating ‘’corridors’’, Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the rumors about ‘’Zangezour or Meghri corridor’’.

‘’At the moment the specialized sub-groups are focused on evaluating the physical capacities and technical situations of the infrastructures in all possible directions. No issue of corridor or status of corridor is under discussion. The November 9 joint declaration mentions only one corridor – the corridor of Lachin. There is no point about a corridor passing through the territory of Armenia in the November 9 declaration. It’s about reopening the regional transport communications which was further clarified by the joint statement of January 11’’, Mane Gevorgyan said.