Fatherland Salvation Movement setting tents in Demirchayn Street, Police mobilizing forces

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The members of the Fatherland Salvation Movement set up tents in front of the National Assembly entrance from Demirchyan street. ARMENPRESS reports Police are mobilizing forces near the protesters.

The members of the movement announced that they have no plans to enter the National Assembly and will keep the parliament blocked unless PM Pashinyan resigns.

Baghramyan Avenue is also blocked.








