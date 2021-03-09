Rally of Fatherland Salvation Movement kicks off at Baghramyan Avenue

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The rally of opposition Fatherland Salvation Movement has kicked off at Baghramyan Avenue. ARMENPRESS reports the participants of the rally continue to keep the avenue blocked, demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation.

Member of the Movement, representative of the ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan had told the reporters on March 8 that they will decided the future steps during the rally.

He had also said that they do not plan to unblock the avenue and will continue their struggle.