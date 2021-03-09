Hayastan All Armenian Fund announces financial support to families of 5,564 militia-members in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund announced that it will provide financial support to the families of 5,564 volunteers who signed up to serve in the militia of the Defense Army during the 2020 war.

“The social issue of the people of Artsakh remains a priority for the Hayastan All Armenian Fund”, the organization said.

“This social assistance program will support the families of servicemen and alleviate their immediate post war challenges by providing 1 billion 112 million 800 thousand AMD, approximately USD 2.1million.”

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund said it will continue supporting veterans with various programs to help in returning to civilian life.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan