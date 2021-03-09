2nd Army Corps Commander reports to PM “successful implementation of mission on ensuring security”

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 March

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd Army Corps Commander Arayik Harutyunyan reported to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that they are successfully implementing their mission on ensuring security, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

During a meeting at the Gegharkunik Province government headquarters, Harutyunyan told Pashinyan that their next important objective is the improvement of frontline infrastructures and implementation of engineering works.

“It was briefed that the situation at the frontline is calm and is under complete control.”

