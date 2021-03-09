Artsakh search and rescue mission still halted due to bad weather

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh rescuers won’t resume search operations for missing troops today because of heavy snowfalls.

The State Service of Emergency Situations said they will restart the operations as soon as weather conditions allow it.

The search and rescue mission was halted on March 8 due to fog and low visibility.

So far, Artsakh rescuers retrieved the remains of 1490 servicemen and civilians since the 2020 November 10 ceasefire was signed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan