Menendez collecting Senate signatures on letter asking President Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

WASHINGTON, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, is collecting Senate signatures on a bipartisan letter calling on President Biden to follow the lead of Congress in fully and formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The Senate letter cites President Biden’s April 2020 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement, in which he pledged “to support a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide,” noting that, since “Congress has already made its position clear. It is time for the executive branch to do so as well.”