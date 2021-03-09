182 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare says 182 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 175,198.

1643 tests were conducted in one day.

142 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 165,096.

The death toll reached 3,232 (7 deaths in the last 24 hours). This number doesn’t include the deaths of 832 other people (3 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who authorities say died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of March 9, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 6038.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan