Armenia, Cuba discuss prospects of cooperating in EEU framework

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Cuba expressed readiness to strengthen partnership and bolster political dialogue.

In a phone call, Armenian FM Ara Aivazian and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla attached importance to deepening of cooperation also in international organizations.

Aivazian and Parilla exchanged ideas over integration processes, namely over prospects of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) – of which Armenia is a member of and Cuba an observer.

“In this regard, minister Aivazian attached importance to the expansion of the geographic boundaries of the EEU’s foreign economic relations. Ministers Ara Aivazian and Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla expressed conviction that the status of an observer state will enable Cuba to more effectively cooperate with EEU members, namely in industry, healthcare, energy, transport and agriculture,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a readout.

International and regional agenda items were also discussed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan