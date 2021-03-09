LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.64% to $2163.50, copper price up by 2.44% to $8971.00, lead price down by 1.53% to $2001.00, nickel price down by 0.28% to $16145.00, tin price up by 2.32% to $24250.00, zinc price up by 0.49% to $2765.00, molybdenum price stood at $27117.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.