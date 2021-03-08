Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 March

Congressman Pallone asks Biden Administration to address issue of Armenian captives and Azerbaijan’s gross violations

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Congressman Frank Pallone says he personally spoke with US President Joe Biden’s Administration over the issue of the Armenian captives whom Azerbaijan refuses to return after the Artsakh war.

“Azerbaijan committed gross human rights abuses during last year's conflict. They continue to detain hundreds of Armenians in violation of international law. I have personally spoken with the Biden Administration to immediately address these issues,” Pallone tweeted.








