337 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare says 337 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 175,016.

2465 tests were conducted in one day.

170 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 164,954.

The death toll reached 3225 (4 deaths in the last 24 hours). This number doesn’t include the deaths of 829 other people (4 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who authorities say died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of March 8, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 6008.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan