Rally of opposition forces kicks off at Baghramyan Street

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The rally of the opposition forces – Fatherland Salvation Movement, has kicked off at Baghramyan Street near the National Assembly building. ARMENPRESS reports the rally is entitled "Nation, Army, Victory".

The participants of the movement have been setting up tents on Baghramyan Avenue for several days now, between the building of the National Assembly and the National Academy of Sciences, some of them are spending the night there. The Movement demands the resignation of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.