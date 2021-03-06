Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss issues of regional security and stability

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on issues of the bilateral agenda. The sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of the development of relations based on centuries-old friendship and mutual readiness to strengthen it further was reaffirmed, including through the activation of political dialogue at various levels.

The interlocutors touched upon regional security and stability issues. The Ministers highlighted the role of coordinated cooperation in addressing new regional challenges.