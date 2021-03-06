European Stocks down - 05-03-21

MOSCOW, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 5 March:

The value of German DAX is down by 0.97% to 13920.69 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.82% to 5782.65 points, British FTSE is down by 0.31% to 6630.52 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.50% to 1447.46 points.