European Stocks down - 05-03-21
MOSCOW, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 5 March:
The value of German DAX is down by 0.97% to 13920.69 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.82% to 5782.65 points, British FTSE is down by 0.31% to 6630.52 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.50% to 1447.46 points.
- 16:05 Rally of opposition forces kicks off at Baghramyan Street
- 13:39 Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss issues of regional security and stability
- 11:51 Senator Bob Menendez calls on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide and work for release of POWs
- 11:09 COVID-19: Armenia reports 508 new cases, 191 recoveries in one day
- 10:48 European Stocks down - 05-03-21
- 10:47 US stocks up - 05-03-21
- 10:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-03-21
- 10:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-03-21
- 10:45 Oil Prices Up - 05-03-21
- 00:12 Armenian PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss NK issue and Armenian-U.S. cooperation agenda
- 03.05-20:08 Fitch assigns Yerevan long-term 'B+' with Stable Outlook
- 03.05-19:43 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 03.05-19:28 Respublica Armenia newspaper will be presented with new website and content
- 03.05-18:30 Armenian Pogroms and self-defense in Kirovabad (Gandzak): documentary movie appears on internet
- 03.05-17:51 German MP accused of taking bribe from Azerbaijan, he is deprived of his immunity
- 03.05-16:20 8 days, 8% cashback with Visa cards of IDBank at “Mary” stores chain
- 03.05-16:08 Global Finance Names Ameriabank Best Investment Bank of the Year in Armenia
- 03.05-14:59 “Trilateral statement doesn’t mention establishment of a corridor” – Yerevan responds to Aliyev’s statements
- 03.05-14:12 Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision
- 03.05-13:51 Converse Bank is recognized as the “Best Trade Finance Provider in Armenia” by Global Finance
- 03.05-13:30 Pashinyan pays homage to Vazgen Sargsyan
- 03.05-12:26 Ombudsman releases evidence on Azeri sporadic gunfire in immediate vicinity of Armenian villages
- 03.05-11:45 Armenia improving positions in Index of Economic Freedom
- 03.05-11:04 Armenian CDC reports 442 new cases of coronavirus
- 03.05-10:06 German parliament discussion: Armenian Ombudsman highlights urgency of repatriating PoWs from Azeri custody
14:57, 02.27.2021
Viewed 2682 times Armenia calls for “immediate and complete” withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries from region
17:59, 02.27.2021
Viewed 2498 times BREAKING: President rejects PM’s request to sack army chief
19:26, 02.27.2021
Viewed 2330 times PM Pashinyan re-sends motion on firing army chief to President Sarkissian
13:10, 03.01.2021
Viewed 2297 times Pashinyan was briefed incorrectly on Iskander missile systems, says spox
17:37, 02.27.2021
Viewed 1977 times First of all displaced persons from Hadrut, Shushi of latest war must return – MFA on Aliyev remarks