LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 March:

The price of aluminum is down by 1.34% to $2177.50, copper price is down by 5.10% to $8757.00, lead price is down by 1.10% to $2032.00, nickel price is down by 9.37% to $16191.00, tin price is down by 2.99% to $23700.00, zinc price is down by 1.99% to $2751.50, molybdenum price is down by 0.80% to $27117.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.