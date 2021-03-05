Respublica Armenia newspaper will be presented with new website and content

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian-language newspaper "Respublica Armenia" enters a new development stage with a renewed website. ARMENPRESS reports the presentation of the renewed website took place at the Museum of Russian Art in Yerevan on March 5.

Director of ARMENPRESS state news agency Aram Ananyan said that the new website of the newspaper is a unique bridge of friendship between Armenia and Russia.

Thanking the initiators of the program, Editor-in-chief of Respublica Armenia newspaper Yelena Kurdiyan particularly highlighted the leading role of Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan in those efforts, noting that the staff of the newspaper is quite inspired by that.

Armenpress State News Agency expresses special thanks to the Museum of Russian Art for supporting the presentation event.