8 days, 8% cashback with Visa cards of IDBank at “Mary” stores chain

On the occasion of the women’s days, starting from March 5 until 12 included, make payments with Visa cards of IDBank when shopping at “Mary” perfume stores chain and get 8% cashback.

“We would like to remind you that we, together with Idram company, have announced war to the cash, and this is the first promotion of the “No cash” campaign: as IDBank’s cards have many advantages especially in case of non-cash payments, we have decided to provide a bigger cashback. Thus, you shop at “Mary” perfume stores chain and make payment by VISA cards of IDBank and get 8% cashback”, mentioned Tatevik Hovhannisyan, the head of Marketing unit of IDBank.

It is necessary to make payments with Idram Rocket Visa, Visa Platinum, Visa Gold, Visa Signature, Visa Infinite cards of IDBank. You can get acquainted with other details of the cashback campaign on the official website of IDBank.

Non-cash cards are profitable, give the best to your loved ones.

Follow the news, continue to pay non-cash and contactless: the best surprises are yet to come.

BANK IS CONTROLLED BY CBA