Global Finance Names Ameriabank Best Investment Bank of the Year in Armenia

Ameriabank has won Global Finance’s “Investment Bank of the Year 2021” nomination. The award was given based on achievements in a number of important areas, such as the bank's market share, investment banking capabilities, volume of transactions, innovative solutions, the bank's reputation and network of IFI/DFI partners, etc. Service quality is another key criterion.

Currently Ameriabank is the only company providing investment services in Armenia which has separate specialized subdivisions serving Capital Markets, Mergers and Acquisitions and Corporate Finance.

The bank has carried out the largest corporate bond placement deal in Armenia and organized the first issue of AMD bonds in Armenian market for a number of international financial institutions. In 2020 Ameriabank issued $50 million worth Green Bond in EUR – a linchpin transaction as the first green bond project in Armenia. The Green Bond was structured in accordance with internationally recognized ICMA Green Bond Principles.

Ameriabank is the market leader in Armenia by the number and volume of issued bonds with 22.5% market share among Armenian corporate bonds.

This is Ameriabank's 6th Global Finance award in a row.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia. Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank rendering corporate, retail and investment services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. As of 2020 Ameriabank is a leader in the Armenian banking sector by key financial indicators such as assets, liabilities, loan portfolio and equity. For more information please visit our website www.ameriabank.am or call us at +37410 56 11 11.

Ameriabank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.