Converse Bank is recognized as the “Best Trade Finance Provider in Armenia” by Global Finance

Converse Bank has been recognized as the “Best Trade Finance Provider 2021 in Armenia” by the prestigious Global Finance magazine, for the second year in a row.

The Bank was presented with this prestigious award owing to the outstanding results in the sphere of trade finance proven by the unprecedented growth in the volume and quantity of transactions as well as the expansion of transactions’ geographical coverage.

Important to note that Converse Bank has received several prominent awards in trade finance, among which for two years in a row the Bank was awarded with the “Deal of the Year - Green Trade Award” by the EBRD and the “Trade Finance Award” by Commerzbank AG.

For the full list of the 2021 World’s Best Trade Finance Providers, click here: https://www.gfmag.com/magazine/february-2021/worlds-best-trade-finance-providers-2021