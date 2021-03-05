Ombudsman releases evidence on Azeri sporadic gunfire in immediate vicinity of Armenian villages

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan released evidence that Azerbaijani armed forces continue opening gunfire in the immediate vicinity of the peaceful settlements in the Syunik Province.

Tatoyan presented footage showing Azerbaijani servicemen firing what appears to be sporadic, celebratory gunfire using live ammunition near the border villages of Agarak and Yeghvard at daytime.

“We also have other evidence proving that Azerbaijani armed forces are firing shots,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan