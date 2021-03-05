Armenia improving positions in Index of Economic Freedom

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia improved its ranking by two notches in the Heritage Foundation’s 2021 Index of Economic Freedom, scoring 71,9 out of 100 and listing as a mostly free economy.

Armenia is 32nd among 178 countries.

Countries rated “free” or “mostly free” in the 2021 index generate incomes that are more than double the average levels in other countries and more than six times higher than the incomes of people living in countries with “repressed” economies.

“Armenia’s economic freedom score is 71.9, making its economy the 32nd freest in the 2021 Index. Its overall score has increased by 1.3 points, primarily because of an improvement in fiscal health. Armenia is ranked 18th among 45 countries in the Europe region, and its overall score is above the regional and world averages,” the report says.