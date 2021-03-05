LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 March:

The price of aluminum up by 1.31% to $2207.00, copper price up by 0.70% to $9227.50, lead price down by 1.53% to $2054.50, nickel price down by 4.14% to $17864.00, tin price up by 1.10% to $24430.00, zinc price down by 0.97% to $2807.50, molybdenum price up by 0.41% to $27448.00, cobalt price up by 1.56% to $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.