Provision of a mobile clinic car by the Government of Japan

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS/ PARTNER NEWS: On March 2nd, 2021, the Completion Ceremony of the Grant Contract for “Project for Procurement of a Mobile Clinic Vehicle for Community Oncological Reproductive and Mental Health Improvement” within the frameworks of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of Japan was held at the “MAPLELEAFS” Armenian-Canadian Medical Clinic.

The project started in 2019. Within the framework of this program, with the support of the Embassy of Japan in Armenia, the clinic purchased a vehicle for a mobile clinic, which provided medical assistance to 21 poor rural communities, particularly the poor and socially vulnerable population of Armavir, Ararat, Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Shirak regions.

Warmly welcoming all the guests, Dr. Vardges Avagyan expressed his gratitude to the Government of Japan, as well as the Embassy of Japan in Armenia for the unique opportunity, as a result of which “MAPLE LEAFS” clinic purchased a vehicle and to provide medical assistance to poor population of several regions.

Ambassador Yamada, in his turn, stressed that he is particularly glad to know that the mobile clinic vehicle enabled mobile medical team to offer educational and methodological assistance to primary health care medical staff of local outpatient clinics and community health volunteers. Good health plays an indispensable role in human creativity and well-being. Improving the health of the citizens will decisively enhance a country’s economic output, thus directly supporting long-term economic development.

For more information, please contact Mkrtich Dallakyan, Employee of the Embassy of Japan in Armenia (Email: [email protected] TEL: (+374) 11 523 010 (ext. 137))

Embassy of Japan in Armenia