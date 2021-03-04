Senator Bob Menendez calls for U.S. leadership to make active efforts for return of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Senator Bob Menendez calls for U.S. leadership in securing Azerbaijan's release of Armenian POWs - still illegally held (and openly abused) by Baku more than 100 days after the end of fighting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian National Committee of America.

''We must help the people of Armenia and contribute to the efforts aimed at the return of the Armenian war prisoners kept in Azerbaijan. We must do what the previous administration failed to do'', Menendez said, adding that all efforts should be made for the return of all the war prisoners.