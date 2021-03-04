‘There is an understanding that a resolution must be found’ – opposition party leader after meeting Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party leader Edmon Marukyan says his discussions with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were “somewhat of negotiations” on the issue of overcoming the situation in the country.

Marukyan and Pashinyan met midday March 4.

“Basically, the prime minister doesn’t connect the issue of the chief of general staff with the early election process, but we do. Why? Because the general staff issue added on to the crisis in the country. At this moment, we don’t have any agreement on anything,” Marukyan said.

Marukyan attached importance to the other opposition party Prosperous Armenia (BHK)’s stance over this issue, because solely the LHK’s stance is not enough to advance any process in parliament.

“Therefore, if a meeting with the BHK takes place, or if their stance becomes known, I think there will be more negotiations, because at this moment we don’t have an agreement on any issue, but we do have an understanding that we must find a way out of this situation,” Marukyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan