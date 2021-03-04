Acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines still in process, says Armenian Healthcare Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. The acquisition of coronavirus vaccines is still in process, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said.

“Negotiations continue, there is a certain overall protraction of processes, but together with our partners abroad we are trying to exert pressure so that the accessibility of developing countries is ensured. We hope to have the first batch during spring. The negotiations with the Russian side are completed regarding the first batch, the contract is in the signing phase. We expect to import this batch [Sputnik V] in the first month of spring,” she said.

Avanesyan noted that people should continue wearing face masks parallel to the vaccination process. “There is a misconception, people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 are reluctant to wear face masks. But we don’t have any proven scientific approach whereby the infection with other strains is ruled out,” she said.

