COVID-19: Amid alarming growth in new cases, authorities re-launch two dedicated hospitals

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday of the “alarming” growth in numbers of new cases of COVID-19 in Armenia.

In turn, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said they are re-launching two dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 patients. Avanesyan called for strict adherence of preventive measures and wearing face masks.

“If we want to protect our loved ones and avoid new restrictions, then we must do everything we can to prevent the spread of the disease,” Avanesyan said at the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Pashinyan. She called for supervision in trade centers, public transport and guest homes given that the March 8 holiday is expected to see a growth in movement.

Over the past 24 hours, 491 new cases were recorded out of 2922 conducted tests.

