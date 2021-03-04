Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Artsakh continues searching for MIAs

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams did not find any remains of war casualties in the southern direction of Artsakh during the recent search operation, the country’s interior ministry said.

3 search and rescue detachments continue the search operations in Jrakan, Hadrut and the southern parts of Kashatagh.

