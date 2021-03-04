Artsakh continues searching for MIAs
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams did not find any remains of war casualties in the southern direction of Artsakh during the recent search operation, the country’s interior ministry said.
3 search and rescue detachments continue the search operations in Jrakan, Hadrut and the southern parts of Kashatagh.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
