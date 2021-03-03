COVID-19 cases rise in Armenia, Health Minister urges returning to strict regime of wearing masks

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan urges the citizens to return to the strict regime of wearing masks amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, ARMENPRESS reports Avanesyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

‘’The low number of cases caused some relaxation among the population and many today don’t wear the masks. But in the last 2 weeks we can witness rise of the virus. Today 14% of the tests were positive and I ask and urge to return to the strict regime of wearing masks and try to prevent the spread of the virus’’, the Minister said, adding that wearing masks has a very important role on the prevention of the spread of the virus.