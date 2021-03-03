COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 360 new cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 360 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 172,816.

The total number of recoveries reached 163,906 (168 in the last 24 hours).

Two people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 3202. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 819 other individuals (1 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other, pre-existing illnesses.

As of 11:00, March 3 the number of active cases stood at 4889.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan