Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 360 new cases

COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 360 new cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 360 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 172,816.

The total number of recoveries reached 163,906 (168 in the last 24 hours).

Two people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 3202. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 819 other individuals (1 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other, pre-existing illnesses.

As of 11:00, March 3 the number of active cases stood at 4889.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration