LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 March:

The price of aluminum up by 0.60% to $2178.50, copper price up by 0.17% to $9163.50, lead price stood at $2086.50, nickel price down by 0.21% to $18635.00, tin price up by 4.92% to $24165.00, zinc price up by 1.11% to $2835.00, molybdenum price stood at $27337.00, cobalt price stood at $51800.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.