Ara Ayvazian, Josep Borrell discuss issues of regional stability and security

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian held a telephone conversation with Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on March 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian FM and the EU High Representative, the sides congratulated each other on the occasion of the completion of the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, noting that the full entry into force of the agreement opens new prospects for the multidimensional cooperation between Armenia and the EU.

During the conversation the sides also referred to the issue of regional security and stability. Ara Ayvazian and Josep Borrell exchanged views on the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and the involvement of international partners for addressing the challenges facing the Armenian population of Artsakh. The sides higjlighted the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in addressing the issues related to the peaceful settlement of Nagono Karabakh conflict.