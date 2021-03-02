US making efforts for the return of Armenian POWs – Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Lynne Tracy and USAID mission Armenia director David Hoffman.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, greeting the guests, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation following the adoption of the trilateral declaraton on ceasefire and emphasized that the return of war prisoners and other detainees is a priority issue for the Armenian side. The head of the parliament hoped that the USA will be more actively involved in the speedy solution of that issue. Mirzoyan also emphasized that Artsakh issue cannot be considered solved as long as the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh has not been decided based on the principle of the self-determination of nations.

Ambassador Tracy noted that the USA is making efforts for the return of the Armenian POWs.

USAID mission Armenia director David Hoffman presented to Ararat Mirzoyan the programs of the Agency in various spheres, referring to the programs aimed at capacity development of the parliament.

The sides discussed issues on the Armenian-U.S. bilateral agenda, as well as emphasized the importance of calming down the tensions in Armenia's domestic political life.