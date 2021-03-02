Pashinyan congratulates diplomats on their professional day

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message on the professional day of diplomats, noting that Armenia's future achievements in the international arena are particularly conditioned by the effectiveness of the work of the diplomats, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the PM’s Office.

''Dear diplomats,

I congratulate you on your professional day. In today's complicated global atmosphere, your role and mission for our state become more and more important. The degree of your responsibility is great, the expectations from you are also great.

Despite the blows of the war, we must be able to stand up, understand the causes of our past failures, and move forward to achieve our goals. Our future achievements in the international arena are particularly conditioned by the effectiveness of your work.

I am confident that you will fulfill your mission and service with honor'', reads Nikol Pashinyan's congratulatory message.