Ucom offers 8 gift options for march 8

Ahead of the spring holidays, Ucom offers to buy any of the 8 gift options. The list of useful and handy gifts for loved ones includes audio equipment, light electric vehicles, instant cameras, smart watches, robot vacuum cleaners, smartphones, chargers and phone cases. The available range can be purchased at Ucom sales and service centers, as well as in Ucom online shop, both in cash and on credit.

In particular, the HIPER BX635 electric bike can be purchased for 349 900 drams in cash or for only 9 720 per month upon applying for credit for 36 months. Instax SQ 6 GRAPHITE instant camera is available for 73 600 AMD in cash or only 2 040 AMD per month, when on credit up to 36 months. The credit is processed by "Unibank" OJSC for 36 months, of which during the first 12 months the buyers will be provided the privilege of 0% prepayment, 0% annual interest rate and 0% service fee. Moreover, when purchasing the gadget, there is no obligation to become a subscriber of any Ucom service.

"On the occasion of the spring holidays, buyers can choose gifts for their loved ones from the range of those with reduced prices in Ucom sales and service centers. The range is really diverse: from a robot vacuum cleaner to a smartphone case”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us add that the amount of gadgets presented within the framework of the offer is limited; those can be purchased under the mentioned conditions until March 10.