Artsakh reports 5 new COVID-19 cases in one day

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. 5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.

123 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 1.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic has reached 2390.

The ministry once again urges citizens to follow all the rules to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.