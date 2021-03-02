Artsakh reports 5 new COVID-19 cases in one day
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. 5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.
123 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 1.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic has reached 2390.
The ministry once again urges citizens to follow all the rules to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.
- 17:08 Ucom offers 8 gift options for march 8
- 15:48 Sarkissian again turns down PM’s motion on firing army chief, applies to high court
- 15:01 President Sarkissian, opposition LHK leader discuss political crisis
- 12:03 “Russian weapons are the best” - Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan
- 11:25 Artsakh reports 5 new COVID-19 cases in one day
- 11:07 Armenian CDC reports 240 new coronavirus cases
- 11:05 Artsakh resumes search operations for casualties of war victims
- 10:15 Armenian FM holds phone talk with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement
- 08:54 European Stocks up - 01-03-21
- 08:53 US stocks up - 01-03-21
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-03-21
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 01-03-21
- 08:51 Oil Prices Down - 01-03-21
- 03.01-20:04 Artsakh’s MFA strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s refusal to grant status of POWs to Armenian servicemen
- 03.01-19:58 We are ready to hold snap elections, if opposition agrees – PM Pashinyan
- 03.01-19:37 PM speaks about necessity of new Constitution with semi-presidential system as possible option
- 03.01-19:28 Nothing should imperil people’s right to form Government – Pm Pashinyan
- 03.01-18:59 Rally organized by PM Pashinyan kicks off at Republican Square
- 03.01-18:40 ''Fatherland Salvation Movement'' starts protest at Baghramyan Avenue
- 03.01-18:32 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 03.01-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-03-21
- 03.01-17:28 Asian Stocks down - 01-03-21
- 03.01-16:21 Pashinyan visits “unwell” Sarkissian at home
- 03.01-14:31 Kremlin hails Pashinyan’s clarification on Iskanders
- 03.01-13:17 Security Council tells President Sarkissian to approve Prime Minister’s order on sacking army chief
12:05, 02.25.2021
Viewed 2656 times BREAKING: Armenian Armed Forces General Staff demands resignation of Pashinyan Administration
20:27, 02.25.2021
Viewed 2243 times President’s Office comments on offer to remove Onik Gasparyan from Office
14:57, 02.27.2021
Viewed 1941 times Armenia calls for “immediate and complete” withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries from region
17:59, 02.27.2021
Viewed 1874 times BREAKING: President rejects PM’s request to sack army chief
13:37, 02.23.2021
Viewed 1807 times UPDATED: Armenia Civil Aviation Committee responds to report on alleged hijacking of Boeing 737