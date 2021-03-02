Armenian CDC reports 240 new coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 240 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 172,456.

With 227 recoveries, the total number of recoveries reached 163,738.

5 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 3200. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 818 other individuals (1 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other, pre-existing illnesses.

As of 11:00, March 2 the number of active cases stood at 4700.

