Artsakh resumes search operations for casualties of war victims

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and MIAs.

The search and rescue mission was halted since February 15, when Azeri authorities had banned the search operations in territories under their control.

Artsakh Interior Ministry spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS that their rescuers re-launched the search operations in Hadrut, Varanda and Jrakan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan