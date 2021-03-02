Armenian FM holds phone talk with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. On March 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ara Aivazian had a phone conversation with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The officials discussed in detail a number of issues on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda. Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi conveyed their congratulations upon the entry into force of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, expressing confidence that it will give a new impetus to Armenia-EU relations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the EU Commissioner exchanged views on the post-2020 vision of the Eastern Partnership, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the integrity and inclusiveness of this initiative.

During the phone conversation the sides also touched upon issues of regional security and stability. Both sides stressed the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh on the ground. The Minister of Foreign Affairs specifically emphasized the imperative for the implementation of the humanitarian obligations enshrined in the trilateral statement of November 9, particularly, the repatriation of prisoners of war and other people detained.