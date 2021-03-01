Nothing should imperil people’s right to form Government – Pm Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses the right of the people to form a Government as one of the key achievements. ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan emphasized during the rally at the Republican Square that all the existing crisis situations should not be solved at the expanse of the Constitutional rights of the people, but vice the versa, by the reaffirmation of the people’s power.

‘’Nothing should imperil people’s right to form a Government, but the contrary, that right must be reinforced. This means only the people should decide in Armenia who should be in power and who should not. The key point of the crisis we are now undergoing is just that. Some forces are trying to take away the power from the hands of the people and we have gathered at the Square to say that we will not allow that’’, Nikol Pashinyan said.

On February 27, President Armen Sarkissian refused to approve Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion on dismissing the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan. The President returned the motion with objections. Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan again forwarded the same motion to the President. The President has three days to either approve it or apply to the Constitutional Court.