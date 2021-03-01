Rally organized by PM Pashinyan kicks off at Republican Square

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The rally organized by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off at the Republican Square. ARMENPRESS reports the participants of the rally greeted the PM chanting ‘’Nikol – Prime Minister’’, ‘’We are in charge of our country’’ and other slogans. After singing the national anthem of Armenia, Pashinyan greeted the people and asked them to honor the memory of the victims of the last Artsakh war with a minute of silence, after which they honored the memory of the victims of March 1 developments (anti-government demonstrations in 2008) with a minute of silence.

On February 27, President Armen Sarkissian refused to approve Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion on dismissing the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan. The President returned the motion with objections. Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan again forwarded the same motion to the President. The President has three days to either approve it or apply to the Constitutional Court.